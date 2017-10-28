Women's Golf Closes Out Fall Season At UC Irvine Invitational

Euna Pak (Photo by John Fajardo)

2017-18 LONG BEACH STATE WOMEN'S GOLF

Tournament No. 4

at UC Irvine Invitational

Hosted by UC Irvine

Oct. 30-31, 2017

Santa Ana Country Club (Par-72, 6,129-yards)

Santa Ana, Calif.



SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 30 - First & Second Rounds, 8:30 a.m. (PT) shotgun start

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - Final Round, tee times beginning at 7:56 a.m. (PT)



FIRST TEE

The Long Beach State women's golf team makes short drive down to Orange County for their last tournament of the fall season, taking part in the UC Irvine Invitational. First and second round action begins on Monday (Oct. 30) with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. (PT) and final round play concluding on Tuesday (Oct. 31) with tee times beginning at 7:56 a.m. (PT). All three rounds will take place at the par-71, 6,129-yard Santa Ana County Club in Santa Ana, Calif.



IRVINE FIELD

LBSU will be among an 14-team field at this year's UC Irvine Invitational as the Beach will compete with Northern Illinois, Colorado State, UC Riverside, Cal state Fullerton, Idaho, Pepperdine, San Francisco, UCLA, Fresno State, San Diego State, UC Irvine, UC Irvine "B" Team and Long Beach State "B" Team.

LBSU STARTING FIVE

Senior Jennifer Yu (No. 1), sophomore Maria Davis (No. 2), sophomore Holland Shourds (No. 3), junior Cara Barker (No. 4) and junior Haley Tygret (No. 5) will represent LBSU at the UC Irvine Invitational.



LBSU STARTING FIVE "B" TEAM

Redshirt sophomore Euna Pak (No. 1), junior Breann Fox (No. 2), redshirt senior Savannah Knox (No. 3), senior Sachi Hamada (No. 4) and senior Felicia Taverrite (No. 5) will represent the LBSU "B" Team at the UC Irvine Invitational.



LIVE STATS

Live play of all three rounds of the UC Irvine Invitational will be on Golfstat.com.



LAST TIME OUT

LBSU is coming off from a ninth-place finish at last week's 16-team Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nev. The Beach posted a three-round score of 19-over-par 883. Senior Jennifer Yu and sophomore Maria Davis, competing as an individual, were the top players for LBSU, tying for 20th with a 1-over 217.





LBSU PLACES 12TH IN IDAHO

The Beach finished in 12th place at the 18-team Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational back on Sept. 12. LBSU completed the two-day tournament at 29-over 881. Junior Cara Barker was the top player for the Beach, tying for 31st with a 5-over 218.



BEACH TAKES FIFTH AT COLONEL WOLLENBERG PTARMIGAN RAM CLASSIC

LBSU finished in fifth place at the season-opening Colonel Bill Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic at Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo. The Beach turned in a three-day team score of 13-over 877. Junior Haley Tygret led the way for the Beach, tying for sixth at 2-under 214.



FOLLOW US, GET SOCIAL

Fans can follow the Long Beach State women's golf team all season long on social media. On Facebook (Long Beach State Women's Golf), Instagram (Long Beach State Women's Golf) and on Twitter (@lbsuwomensgolf).



MAXOUTOPOULIS NAMED ASSISTANT COACH

Kortnie Maxoutopoulis enters her first season as assistant coach for the Long Beach State women's golf program. Maxoutopoulis comes to LBSU after spending the last two seasons at Georgia Southern University. Maxoutopoulis helped the Eagles post four top-five finishes, including a first-place performance at the WKU-USM Spring Break Shootout. The Pleasanton, Calif. native played three seasons at Texas Christian University after completing her freshman season at Rutgers. She posted seven top-10 finishes at Rutgers and was named All-Big East and Big East All-Academic in 2011-12. She played in 24 tournaments at TCU and had three top-10 finishes and four top-25 performances in her senior year. She placed third at the 2015 Big 12 Championship and tied for fourth at the 2015 LSU Tiger Classic.



GOLD RUSH COMES TO LONG BEACH

The seventh edition of the Gold Rush hosted by Long Beach State, will take place Feb. 12-13, at El Dorado Park Golf Course in Long Beach. First and second round action is scheduled for Monday (Feb. 12) and the final round play will conclude on Tuesday (Feb. 13).



LBSU CO-HOSTS WITH UNLV FOR REBEL BEACH INVITATIONAL

Long Beach State will co-host with UNLV for the two-day, 54-hole inaugural Rebel Beach Invitational. First and second round play will take place on Monday, Feb. 26, while the final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 27. All three rounds will be contested at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas.



BIG WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP HEADS TO THE OC

The 2018 Big West Conference Women's Golf Championship heads down to Orange County as the three-day, 54-hole tournament will take place on Sunday, Apr. 15, at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine.



COMING ATTRACTIONS

LBSU opens the spring season on Monday, Feb. 12, hosting the two-day, 54-hole The Gold Rush tournament at El Dorado Park Golf Course in Long Beach, Calif.